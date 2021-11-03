Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.