Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

