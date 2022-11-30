It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 14 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear ski…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect per…
This evening in La Crosse: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree…
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degre…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Toda…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. T…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…