Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
