Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.