La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
