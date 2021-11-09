Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.