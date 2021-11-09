 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News