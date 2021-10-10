Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.