Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.