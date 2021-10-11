 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

