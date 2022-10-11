 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

