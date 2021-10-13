Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.