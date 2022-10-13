Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
