Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
