Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.