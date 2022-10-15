 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News