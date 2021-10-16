 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

