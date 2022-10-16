 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

