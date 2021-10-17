Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
