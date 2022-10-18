 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

