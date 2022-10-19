 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

