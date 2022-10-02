Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.