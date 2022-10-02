La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
