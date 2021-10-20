Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.