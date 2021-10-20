 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News