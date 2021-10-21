Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.