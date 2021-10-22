 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News