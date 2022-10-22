Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
