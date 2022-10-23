 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

