Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 m…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…