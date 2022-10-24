Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.