La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 …
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degre…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should rea…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll s…