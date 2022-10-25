La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
