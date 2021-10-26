Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.