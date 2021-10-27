La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We wil…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see thun…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 m…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tod…