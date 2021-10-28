Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.