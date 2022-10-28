La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
