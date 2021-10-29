Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.