Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.