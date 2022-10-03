Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
