Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.