Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

