La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tod…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Models…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Generally fair. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse a…