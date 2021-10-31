 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

