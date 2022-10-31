Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, tempera…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degre…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse people will see temperatures…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degr…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Winds should b…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …