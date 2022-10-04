Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.