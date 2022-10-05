La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
