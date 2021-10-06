Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Cr…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a mode…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.