Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.