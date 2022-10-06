La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
