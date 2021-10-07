 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

