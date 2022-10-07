La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
