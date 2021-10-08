 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

