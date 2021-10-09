 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

