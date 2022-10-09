Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.